Covid-19: NI records 570 new cases, no more deaths

Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.

Another 570 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares to 417 in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 130,187 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Forty-three patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 37 on Tuesday.

Four patients are in intensive care units - that number is down from five on Tuesday.

Last updated 7 July at 15:00 BST

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 2,089,386 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.

Of those, 1,177,136 were first doses and 912,250 people had received two doses.

Last updated 7 July at 15:00

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.

Another 397 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

That means a total of 275,038 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Fifty-four patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 51 on Monday.

Sixteen of those people are in intensive care units - that number is up from 14 on Monday.

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said: "We are seeing a small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days, coming 10-14 days after the five day moving average of daily case numbers began to increase.

"This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead."

Last updated 6 July at 18:30

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

As of 5 July, 4,423,158 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered.

Of those, 2,599,957 were first doses and 1,823,201 people had received two doses.

Last updated 6 July at 18:30

Source: Health Service Executive

