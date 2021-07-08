Girlguiding Ulster camps cancelled due to Covid rules
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Girlguiding Ulster has cancelled planned summer camps for hundreds of girls due to executive restrictions on overnight activities for children.
Stormont ministers agreed last Thursday that overnight residential stays for children and young people could resume.
However, only six young people can stay indoors overnight and there are other conditions, including not allowing children to share tents.
Girlguiding Ulster said that meant its August camps would not be "viable".
Other youth organisations and residential centres are also likely to be affected by the restrictions.
The Education Authority (EA) has published details as part of "Youth Restart Guidance".
What are the new rules?
Only six children or young people can stay indoors overnight and they must have exclusive use of the building or residential centre they are staying in.
They can be accompanied by youth leaders "based on risk assessments and the needs of the group".
Many residential centres, though, have capacity for much larger groups.
Each child or young person also has to have a separate room, so they cannot share a dormitory unless they are staying with a sibling from the same household.
There is no limit on the number of children or young people who can camp outdoors overnight as part of a group.
However, they have to be in a bubble and not mix with other groups.
But each child must have a separate tent on their own unless they are sharing with a sibling from the same household.
'Extremely disappointed'
It is that condition which has led Girlguiding Ulster to cancel a series of weekend camps planned for girls across Northern Ireland.
The Summer Jam camps were due to take place at the organisation's Lorne estate in County Down over a number of weekends in August.
The organisation told BBC News NI it was "extremely disappointed that the summer camps that had been organised for Brownies and Guides (girls aged seven to 14) are no longer able to take place".
"Although restrictions have eased to allow one person per tent, this is not a viable option for us," it said.
"The main reasons for this are safeguarding concerns, lack of tents for 150 girls plus leaders which would lead to a lack of space on the campsites at Lorne to be able to camp, provide catering facilities and activity space."
'Impossible'
Girlguiding Ulster thanked the EA for its support but said it would have to "relinquish" funding for the summer camps.
In a separate message to Guide leaders, Girlguiding Ulster said it had been engaging with the EA but the camps would be "impossible" to run.
"I realise this is a huge disappointment for you and the girls - we are devastated too with how it has worked out but we knew this was a possibility and it was worth giving it a go," the message said.
"Thank you for getting behind the project and hopefully it won't be too much longer before we can run camps like these again."
Girlguiding Ulster said it would instead offer some more outdoor activities to girls at Lorne which would not involve overnight stays.
The organisation has nearly 7,000 members aged between four and 18 in more than 500 groups run by over 1,500 volunteers.
Former Education Minister Peter Weir had made £5m in funding available to allow youth centres and youth organisations to run activity camps, and to open for longer over the summer.
But the conditions on overnight residential stays are likely to affect the summer plans of a number of youth organisations.
'Guidance regularly reviewed'
The EA runs some residential centres but there are also a number run by other organisations.
"This is guidance for the voluntary and community sectors," the EA said.
"It is the responsibility of the management committees of the host residential to determine how this guidance is applied."
"The guidance applies in full to Education Authority centres.
"Guidance is reviewed regularly and will be amended accordingly."
Scouts NI said it had not yet had to cancel any of its summer activities but it was "disappointed" by the residential restrictions.
"As part of a UK-wide organisation, we work closely with colleagues in other jurisdictions and note that they are permitted to provide indoor and camping experiences for young people with multiple occupancy, whether it's in residential centres or under canvas," said the organisation.
"We remain committed to delivering quality youth work despite the ongoing restrictions and the pandemic-related financial challenges that we face."