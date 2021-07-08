Abortion in NI: Security measures needed at service
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
More security measures are being implemented at an early medical abortion service, the chief executive of the Belfast Trust has said.
Dr Cathy Jack told the Stormont health committee there had been "two incident reports" since the service began in April 2020.
The Northern Trust reported 15 incidents, which included intimidation and recording patients without consent.
The service had to be relocated again on Wednesday.
Jennifer Welsh, chief executive of the Northern Trust, said the number of incidents had been escalating and it was becoming "extremely challenging, both for the staff providing the service and indeed for those accessing the service".
Security camera
Dr Jack told assembly members extra security had been put on at the facility.
"There is a security presence at the front door," she said.
"We have put in special glass in the windows, we're now putting special glass into the front door.
"We are installing an outside security camera, and I would like to thank the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland), who have been very helpful on occasions where it's been necessary."
Representatives of four of the five health trusts in Northern Ireland were giving evidence to the committee on the Severe Foetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.
The bill passed the second stage in the NI Assembly and is now being scrutinised by the committee.
'Spend the money differently'
Dr Jack said her staff recognised that peaceful protest was a right and "should be allowed, but I don't think it is a comfortable way for individuals who have to access their work or to be concerned and worried about patient welfare".
She did not give a cost for the additional security measures that had been taken, but did say she "would prefer to spend that money differently, and for the betterment of patient and service use experience in different way".
Dr Jack added it had been a necessity.
Abortion laws changed in Northern Ireland in March 2020, allowing terminations to take place in some circumstances.
According to the latest figures from Stormont's Department of Health, 1,556 terminations have taken place in Northern Ireland since March 2020.
But health trusts have been only carrying out limited services, meaning some women seeking an abortion beyond 10 weeks in their pregnancy have had to travel to Great Britain to access services.
The delay in commissioning a fully-funded and staffed model is currently being challenged in a judicial review at Belfast's High Court.