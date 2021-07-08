NI Ambulance Service at 'highest level' emergency
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has implemented the highest level of its emergency escalation plan in response to growing pressures within the health care system, BBC News NI understands.
Level four indicates a potential for the service not to be able to perform all its functions.
The action was taken several weeks ago as demand for the service increased.
There are four levels of escalation with level four being the highest.
The escalation framework is in place to help the service maintain an effective and safe operational and clinical response for patients.
The move means the ambulance service, like many of the hospitals, is working to full capacity.
Sources have told BBC News NI that it was triggered as a warning that it may not be able to deliver all of its services and the public can expect lengthy waits.
Significant sickness levels
It is understood that in non-emergency situations some patients are being asked to make their own way to hospital if an ambulance is required for emergencies instead.
While demand is an issue, it is understood lengthy handovers at EDs (Emergency Departments) are also a problem which then have a knock on effect for others waiting to be picked up or transferred.
After a busy year, staff are also due holiday leave and there is also a significant level of sickness.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it carefully monitored levels of activity and available resources to ensure the ongoing delivery of the highest levels of patient care.
"As we face into a bank holiday weekend NIAS anticipates the pressure on the service will not reduce and would ask that, before calling 999, the public consider if other care options are available to them, including whether their journey to hospital, physically, requires ambulance transport," the service said.
"NIAS needs to protect our emergency response for those calling with immediately life threatening and serious conditions.
"Those who call with less serious conditions will potentially face lengthy delays while waiting for an ambulance response and, for that, we would like to apologise in advance."