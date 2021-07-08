Givan: Nationalists should dial down rhetoric over bonfire
- Published
First Minister Paul Givan has called on nationalist politicians to "dial down the rhetoric" following tensions over Adam Street bonfire in north Belfast.
The bonfire is located in the predominately unionist Tiger's Bay area, close to an interface with the predominantly nationalist New Lodge.
Last week, police said the Adam Street bonfire was one of a small number causing concern.
Sinn Féin's Carál Ní Chuilín has called for the bonfire to be moved.
Mr Givan said Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) representatives in the area have "engaged extensively over the past two weeks to reduce any tension".
"I do think that nationalist representatives should be dialling down the rhetoric, they need to show better leadership on this particular issue," said the minister.
"What we want to see is a managed solution to this so that we can get through the Eleventh Night."
However, the first minister made an appeal for people to celebrate their culture in "a respectful manner".
"That applies not just to Adam Street but right across Northern Ireland when it comes to celebrating what is an important cultural event," he added.
'It's really bad'
North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said she "completely disagreed" with the DUP suggestion that tension surrounding the bonfire was being caused by nationalist politicians.
"The bonfire is on an interface and it's anything from 200 to 250 yards away from people living in New Lodge," said Ms Ní Chuilín.
"We have been engaging with the statutory bodies since March, when this bonfire was being built, to have it moved."
Ms Ní Chuilín said New Lodge residents were having to put up with loud music being played into the early hours of the morning, sectarian chanting and abuse and "missiles" - including golf balls and masonry - being thrown, due to the location of the bonfire.
"I'm not interested in whipping up tensions or making this situation any worse, because it's really bad, it really is bad," she said.
"I believe it's up to the bonfire builders and unionist politicians to use their influence to move that back off an interface, I think that would be a good gesture.
"I don't believe that's part of any British culture, to put a bonfire on an interface and torture your nearest neighbours," she added.
The bonfire is built on land owned by the Department for Infrastructure, according to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.
Officials were "working hard" to agree a local resolution and find an alternative site for the bonfire, said the SDLP deputy leader.
Ms Mallon added that she was in close engagement with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to ensure all options were considered to deal with the situation.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said if the bonfire was to be moved, police would be there to support contractors removing pallets, rather than doing the work themselves.