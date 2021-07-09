Tiger's Bay bonfire: NI ministers begin legal action
- Published
Two Stormont ministers have begun legal action against police for refusing to assist in the removal of a contentious loyalist bonfire.
It is located in the unionist Tiger's Bay area, close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge.
Last week, police said the Adam Street bonfire was one of a small number causing concern.
However, they are refusing to help contractors remove the bonfire as they say to do so would risk disorder.
The Department for Infrastructure and Department for Communities said they were "of the opinion that the bonfire is not appropriate at this interface location".
"Legal action to require PSNI to help ensure that the bonfire is cleared has now commenced by the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure."
However, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Environment Minister Edwin Poots has written to his colleagues warning them that initiating legal action would breach the ministerial code.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson criticised the move by the two ministers.
"Here we have two ministers preparing to take the police to court, saying that they should have the right to direct the police on operational matters. That's wrong," he told BBC's Talkback programme.
"It is important in the kind of society we want to build that the police have operational independence.
"I am alarmed frankly that there are ministers now wanting to go to court to assert their right to tell police what to do in operational terms.
"We need to deescalate this situation. If the DUP were doing what Sinn Féin and the SDLP are doing, we would be called out on it."
In Mr Poots' letter to the ministers, he said any decision to take a judicial review would need to be taken by the executive as a whole.
However, North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said that would be a case of "fiddling while Rome burns".
"The departments own the land. There is a bonfire taking place which has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour which is all evidenced and it has made residents' lives a misery and I think it's exceptionally fortunate that nobody has been seriously injured up to this point," he said.
"The departments do not want the bonfire there and they are asking the PSNI to provide cover for contractors to come in and remove that bonfire and the PSNI are refusing to do so."
'Risk of disorder'
The road on Adam Street on which the Tiger's Bay bonfire has been built is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.
The department has sought and secured the assistance of Belfast City Council (BCC) to remove the pyre.
However, in order for council contractors to carry out the operation they need protection from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
The police are refusing to do so, having made the assessment that an intervention would risk disorder, placing people congregating at the bonfire, including several children, at risk.
Hundreds of Eleventh Night bonfires will be lit in loyalist communities across Northern Ireland over the weekend, most of them late on Sunday night, to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season - the Twelfth of July.
In a statement the PSNI said it would be inappropriate to comment any further "as judicial proceedings are now ongoing".
In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, the ministers argue that the PSNI's refusal to act runs contrary to its statutory responsibilities under the Police (NI) Act 2000, namely to protect life and property, preserve order, prevent the commission of offences and bring offenders to justice.
"The PSNI is expected to facilitate the BCC contractors in securing access to the bonfire site and in removing individuals in and around the bonfire so that it may be dismantled by the contractors," the letter states.
The Tiger's Bay Bonfire Group, which is listed as an interested party in the legal correspondence, has issued a response to the judicial review threat.
Jamie Bryson, representing the group, has questioned the authority of the ministers to act on the matter, highlighting that under Stormont's ministerial code issues deemed "significant and controversial" should be dealt with by the power-sharing executive as a whole.