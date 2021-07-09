Covid-19: NI records 605 new cases, no more deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Friday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,156.
Another 605 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares to 627 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 131,419 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Sixty patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 48 on Thursday.
One patient is in an intensive care unit, down from three on Thursday.
Last updated 9 July at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,107,863 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
As of Friday, of those, 1,181,008 were first doses and 926,855 people had received two doses.
Last updated 9 July at 14:05
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.
Another 534 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 581 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 275,572 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty-eight patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is down from 60 on Tuesday.
Seventeen patients are in intensive care units - that number is unchanged.
Last updated 9 July at 14:05
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,486,999 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of those, 2,613,558 were first doses and 1,873,441 people had received two doses.
Last updated 7 July at 18:30
Source: Health Service Executive