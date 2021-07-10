Michelle O'Neill attends Dublin Somme commemoration
First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have laid wreaths in Dublin at an event to commemorate the Battle of the Somme.
It is the first time Sinn Féin vice-president Ms O'Neill has attended a Royal British Legion wreath-laying ceremony.
The event took place at the Irish National War Memorial at Islandbridge.
It was addressed by representatives from the Royal British Legion districts in Dublin and Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin's former Stormont Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin attended the same commemoration in 2015 alongside the then Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Dublin Críona Ní Dhálaigh.
It is understood that Ms O'Neill has attended an Armistice Day service in the past but this was the first time she took part in a wreath-laying commemoration organised by the Royal British Legion.
She is also due to attend the National Day of Commemoration in the National Museum of Ireland on Sunday along with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.
The Battle of the Somme, which began on 1 July 1916, was one of the deadliest battles in human history.
On the first day the British Army suffered 57,470 casualties including 19,240 deaths.
Many Irish soldiers fought in the battle, including those of the 16th (Irish) Division and the 36th (Ulster) Division.