Covid-19: NI records 445 new cases and one death
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Saturday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic has risen to 2,157.
Another 445 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 605 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 131,864 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health is not updating its dashboard again until Wednesday 14 July and so new figures are not available for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 60 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals - up from 48 on Thursday.
One patient was in an intensive care unit - down from three on Thursday.
Last updated 10 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,115,735 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.
As the dashboard is not being updated until 14 July there are no up-to-date figures for how many were first doses and how many were second doses.
The most recently available figures, from Friday, showed 1,181,008 were first doses and 926,855 were second doses.
Last updated 10 July at 14:20
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,000.
Another 631 people have tested positive for coronavirus, the highest daily number of infections since 22 April. That compares with 534 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 276,203 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals.
Fifteen patients are in intensive care units - that number is down from 17 on Thursday.
Last updated 9 July at 18:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,619,820 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 2,580,591 were first doses and 2,039,229 people had received two doses.
Last updated 9 July at 18:30
Source: Health Service Executive