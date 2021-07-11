Belfast: Arrest made after man has throat slashed
- Published
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was slashed in the neck in west Belfast on Saturday.
Police said the 28-year-old was attacked in the back garden of a property in Mill Race at 15:30 BST.
The victim was approached from behind and slashed across the neck with a knife, it is understood.
The attacker then ran off from the scene on foot, according to the PSNI.
The victim is being treated in hospital for his injuries.