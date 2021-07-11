Newtownabbey: Woman attacked after stopping to help men on road
- Published
A woman has been assaulted by a gang of men who tricked her into stopping her car to help them in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
The victim saw a man lying on the road on Derrycoole Way at about 09:30 BST on Sunday, and a a second man appeared to be administering aid, police said.
When she got out to help them, she was grabbed and threatened by a third man.
She managed to get back in her car, but the trio attacked her vehicle, smashing the driver's side window with a brick.
The woman, who is in her 40s, has been left "badly shaken," according to police.
"This was obviously a terrifying ordeal for the victim," a PSNI statement said.
Police are looking for the suspects, all three of whom spoke with local accents.
One of the men was wearing a grey hooded top and a second suspect had short, shaved dark hair.
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the attack to contact them.