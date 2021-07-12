Belfast: Man in court over carpet knife attack on neighbour
- Published
A man has been remanded into custody accused of trying to murder his neighbour with a carpet knife.
Michael Mongan, 27, allegedly slashed another man across the neck at a property in Mill Race in west Belfast on Saturday afternoon.
The 28-year-old victim was approached from behind and attacked in the back garden of the house, police said.
He was then taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which will require surgery.
Mr Mongan, who is from Mill Race, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
An investigating detective said he could connect him to the alleged offences.
No further details about the incident were disclosed during the brief hearing.
Defence barrister Seamas MacGiollaCheara confirmed: "There is no bail application at this time."
On that basis the district judge remanded Mr Mongan in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks.