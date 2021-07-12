Covid-19: NI records 528 new cases and no deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period up to Monday afternoon.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,158.
Another 528 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 605 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 132,997 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health is not updating its dashboard again until Wednesday 14 July and so new figures are not available for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.
On Friday, 60 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals - up from 48 on Thursday.
One patient was in an intensive care unit - down from three on Thursday.
Last updated 12 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,127,703 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.
Of those, 1,185,689 were first doses and 942,014 people had received two doses.
Last updated 12 July at 14:30
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,006.
Another 576 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 581 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 277,892 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Fifty-eight patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals.
Sixteen are in intensive care units.
Last updated 11 July at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,707,181 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland in the latest statistics on Saturday.
Of those, 2,673,840 were first doses and 2,033,341 were people who had received two doses.
Last updated 11 July at 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland