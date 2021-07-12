Stena Line: Fire onboard Cairnryan to Belfast ferry
- Published
Coastguard and lifeboat teams have been tasked to a fire onboard a Stena Line ferry sailing from Cairnryan to Belfast.
A blaze broke out in the engine room of the Superfast VIII on Monday at about 21:00 BST.
Stena Line says the fire has now been extinguished.
The vessel was due to arrive in Belfast at about 21:45 local time. It is now being brought into Belfast with the assistance of the coastguard and tugs.
Lifeboats from Bangor, Donaghadee and Larne were tasked to deal with the incident.
Coastguard rescue teams from Bangor, Portaferry, Larne and Portmuck also attended.
Passengers onboard had been advised to congregate in designated areas after an emergency was declared, when the ferry was in Belfast Lough.
Speaking to BBC News NI, passenger Chris Clotworthy said he was travelling home to Northern Ireland from Glasgow, where he had been for his daughter's graduation.
He said at about 21:00 BST some code words were relayed over the intercom to the crew members onboard.
"Obviously, all sorts of things went through one's mind," he said.
"The boat did a complete 180 degree turn and looked to be heading back to Scotland, this was when it was level with Blackhead (in County Antrim). It then did another complete 180 and stopped."
Mr Clotworthy said the atmosphere onboard was "relatively calm".