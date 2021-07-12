Limavady: Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed
A woman has died after being stabbed at a property in Limavady, County Londonderry.
Police said they received a report of a stabbing on the Sea Coast Road shortly after 20:20 BST.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police attended the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead. A man in his 50s was also injured and has been taken to hospital.
A murder investigation has been launched.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said that inquiries are at an early stage.
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.