Covid-19: Developers aim to deliver NI vaccine app next week
- Published
Developers are "working at pace" to deliver NI's full Covid-19 vaccine certification system by next week.
Dr Eddie O'Neill, from the Department of Health, said staff had been working "non stop" to deliver the interim paper-based solution.
So far, 3,175 certificates have been issued, with about 1,000 currently being processed for people travelling up to 19 July.
The scheme allows people to show they have had two doses of a Covid vaccine.
Regarding its delivery, Dr O'Neill, who is solutions director of the Covid Certification Service at the department, said they were "still on target" for 19 July.
The interim scheme was introduced to accommodate those planning to visit countries which require proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations.
The full certificate will incorporate counterfeit protection measures, requiring a specialised printing process.
'Working through the weekend'
"In terms of the technical solution, what we were hoping to do with say a fully-automated and planned solution was already quite a feat to deliver by next week," Dr O'Neill told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme.
"For instance the app we are planning to stand up was due to be delivered by mid-August, we are now trying to deliver that next week.
"And we are starting testing of the solution tomorrow.
"Fingers crossed we have got teams standing up through the weekend, private developers and contractors - they are going to work through the weekend to try and deliver that for next week."
Dr O'Neill said the department was also "hoping to stand up a non-digital route as well which will involve people being able to phone a helpline and printed certificates being sent out".
"The printed certificates - there is a lead time of about 10 days or so because it depends on the post and things getting to you.
"So we are going to try and put some detailed instructions up so that as we transition from the interim solution they will understand what they need to do in order to get certification."
People travelling before July 19 can still apply for a paper certificate via the NI Direct website.
Meanwhile, the EU's Digital Covid certificate (DCC) is due to come into effect in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, 19 July.
The DCC allows more un-restricted international travel.
Fully vaccinated people, those who can show they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months, and those with negative PCR tests taken within 72 hours of departure can avail of it.
Ireland is the last EU country to implement the DCC which came into operation earlier this month.
This week, fully vaccinated people in the Republic are being sent by email and post documents with QR codes as proof of their vaccination status.
The correspondence amounts to the Irish Digital Covid Certificate and can be used for indoor hospitality when it reopens later this month.
The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin and senior ministers have said that Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland will be able to access the DCC, but they have yet to indicate how they will be able to do so.
Ministers have said that official proof of vaccination in Northern Ireland will be acceptable for indoor hospitality in the Republic, but it is advisable to have other official proof of identity with a photograph such as a driving licence as a support document for indoor service in pubs and restaurants.
Tánaiste (deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said it is hoped new laws, which will allow indoor hospitality to reopen will take effect next week, but not later than 26 July.
Those vaccinated in Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the United States are to be permitted entry to bars and restaurants if they have verifiable proof of vaccination.
Mr Varadkar cautioned that nightclubs can operate as licensed venues with table service, but will not be allowed to operate in their traditional form for "quite some time".
Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said there would be fines of up to €2,500 (£2,125) for the use of forged documents to gain entry to venues.
The announcement had been expected and was welcomed by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) which said a mammoth amount of work had happened behind the scenes to draft the legislation.
The EU's digital Covid certificate is being rolled out across all 27 member nations - plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.
EU citizens (and those of Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein), can download it or obtain a paper copy - at no cost.