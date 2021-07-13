AIB announces closures of 8 NI branches
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
AIB has announced it will close eight of its Northern Ireland branches in November.
The bank said it follows a strategic review, with the move reducing the bank's branch network to seven.
It said there has been a 33% reduction in the number of customers using branches.
The lender said it will support colleagues with other opportunities where possible, with a voluntary severance programme available.
The branches set to close on 12 November are: Bangor, Coleraine, Glengormley, Kilkeel, Lisburn, Lurgan, Newcastle and Omagh.
AIB said the closures were in part due to how consumers interact with banks, with digital payments rising 53% since the end of 2017.
'Impact for customers'
Brian Gillan, Northern Ireland head of retail at AIB, said it is operating in a competitive and challenging landscape.
"The 'digital first' customer transition, which has been an industry-wide trend over the past four years, has accelerated dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic as even more people adapted to online platforms," he said.
"These undeniable and irreversible trends have in turn influenced our strategy and led to the decision to close branches that are no longer sustainable.
"Our focus will be on minimising the impact for customers who continue to use the branch while also further improving online banking experiences.
"Our highly successful partnership with the Post Office will be expanded to include additional transactional services for business customers such as faster cash deposits."
"We assure customers that we remain fully committed to them and to Northern Ireland, providing them with a full service personal and business banking offering alongside an enhanced focus on both business and mortgage lending," he said.