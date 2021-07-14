Limavady: Man still in custody over woman's death
- Published
A 53-year-old man remains in police custody after a woman was stabbed to death at a glamping site in Myroe near Limavady, County Londonderry.
Kathleen Brankin from Newtownabbey, died at the Sea Coast Road site shortly after 20:20 BST on Monday.
The 37-year old, known as Katie, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Brankin, and the man who has been arrested, had been on holiday, police said
Detectives are continuing to question the man on suspicion of her murder.
On Tuesday Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said police were not looking for anyone "else in relation to this tragic death".