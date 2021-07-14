Covid-19: NI records 636 new cases and one deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland, It occurred on 11 July.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is now 2,159.
Another 636 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 511 in the previous 24-hour period.
A total of 134,144 people have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, 72 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals - up from 60 on Friday.
Two patients were in an intensive care unit, up from one on Friday, with one patient on a ventilator.
The Department of Health did not update its dashboard over the Twelfth holiday period.
Last updated 14 July at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,137,591 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,187,446 were first doses and 950,145 people had received two doses.
Last updated 14 July at 15:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,006.
Another 589 confirmed cases of the disease were reported on Tuesday, a slight fall from the 600 new cases reported on Monday.
A total of 279,053 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are 62 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals - a decrease of one compared to Monday's figures.
The number of people in intensive care units is now 17 - an increase of one in the past 24 hours.
Last updated 13 July at 18:10 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 4,791,418 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the Republic of Ireland in the latest statistics.
Of those, 2,707,472 were first doses and 2,083,946 were people who had received two doses.
Last updated 12 July
Source: Department of Health Ireland