Troubles prosecutions: Government to explore how to halt live cases
The government wants to explore ways to halt live court proceedings in Troubles-related cases, BBC News NI understands.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis outlined legacy proposals, including an end to future prosecutions.
This would affect both former Army personnel as well as ex-paramilitaries.
There are live court proceedings in eight cases being dealt with by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
The PPS has said its work continues as normal in the absence of new legislation, which the government intends to introduce later this year.
The current proceedings include charges against Soldier B and Soldier F dating back to 1972.
Both suspects have been granted anonymity.
'Key evidence'
Soldier B's case relates to the death of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Londonderry in July 1972.
Soldier F is accused of the murders of two people on Bloody Sunday, as well as five attempted murders.
Earlier this month, both soldiers were told the PPS intended to withdraw proceedings.
This followed a decision in a separate case involving soldiers A and C who were accused of killing IRA man Joe McCann in Belfast in the same year.
The PPS found there were "related evidential features" between this case and those of soldiers B and F meaning there was no reasonable prospect of "key evidence" being used in their trials.
Under a statute of limitations proposed by the government on Wednesday, there would be a ban on legal proceedings being taken in Troubles cases after a certain period of time.
The proposals also include an end to all legacy inquests and civil actions.
The plans have been widely criticised by victims' campaign groups, as well as the five Stormont executive parties and the Irish government.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said a meeting of the Stormont Party Leaders' Forum would take place on Friday, involving Mr Lewis.
He said he hoped the parties could use it as an opportunity to express opposition to the government's proposals.
'No change to statutory functions'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the package would help "draw a line under the Troubles".
Mr Lewis added it was "the best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation".
However, the government's paper on the plans made no mention of what might happen to cases currently before the courts.
In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the PPS said: "In the absence of any new legislation coming into force, there will be no change to how we exercise our statutory functions.
"We will continue to take decisions on cases submitted to us by investigating agencies and, where decisions to prosecute have been taken, we will seek to bring those cases to trial."
When asked by BBC News NI what the proposals mean for live cases, a government spokesperson said: "We have published proposals today for discussion with the Irish government, NI parties and others.
"There are many details that we want to consider with others as part of this process."
Apart from Soldier B and Soldier F, the other live proceedings involve:
- John Downey, accused of the murders of Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers Alfred Johnston and James Eames in 1972
- James Fox, accused of murdering postal worker Frank Kerr during an IRA robbery at a sorting office in 1994
- Winston 'Winkie' Rea, charged with the murders of Catholic civilians John Devine in 1989 and John O'Hara in 1991
- James Smyth, charged in relation to the murders of Catholic workmen Gary Convie and Eamon Fox in 1994
- Dennis Hutchings, a former soldier accused of the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974
- David Jonathan Holden, a former soldier charged in connection with the killing of Aidan McAnespie in 1998
There have been 37 cases in which the PPS has taken prosecutorial decisions since 2012.
These have involved republican and loyalist paramilitaries, as well as a number of cases involving former soldiers.
In June, Northern Ireland's director of public prosecutions, Stephen Herron, discussed how wider legacy issues are examined and said the "status quo is not an option".
He told Stormont's justice committee "legacy investigation and prosecution have to be properly resourced" and the current arrangements "fall short of what is required".
He continued: "At the same time, I caution that, even if cases are fully investigated and properly considered by the prosecution, successful criminal justice outcomes will be small in number, and other mechanisms will still be required for delivering information and ensuring accountability for victims and their families."