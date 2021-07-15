Northern Ireland weather: Warmest spell of year to hit
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Northern Ireland is set to enjoy its warmest spell of weather so far this year as temperatures climb into the 20Cs in time for the weekend.
High pressure dominates for the next week with plenty of dry weather and spells of sunshine when cloud breaks.
Temperatures are set to reach 25C, possibly a little higher, in inland areas on Saturday and Sunday where we get the best of the sunshine.
The last time we had temperatures like that was on the 13 June 2021.
On that day visitors to the Giant's Causeway in County Antrim were treated to a high of 25.3C.
That was the highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland so far this year but it could be broken in the coming days.
Warmer conditions do not necessarily mean clear blue sky for everyone.
Some cloud is in the forecast, especially around coastal areas at times, keeping the temperatures there a few degrees cooler.
The Irish midlands and counties towards the south-east of the Republic of Ireland could see temperatures climbing closer to 30C.
The Irish weather service Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures up to 27C in some spots inland.
That would mean the "sunny south-east" would live up to its name.
Warm and muggy nights can also be expected, perhaps leading to uncomfortable sleeping conditions.
Low temperatures for many places will stay around 13C to 14C.
As a result of the sunny weather, high UV levels are forecast - peaking between 11:00 GMT and 15:00 each day.
Experts warn that when levels reach three or more we need to protect our eyes and skin from the damage the sun can cause.
What is the UV Index?
The UV Index (or UVI) is a standard international measure of ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun which penetrates the Earth's atmosphere and can cause sunburn.
Index values start at zero and then can rise above 10.
The higher the UVI, the greater the potential for damage to the skin and eyes and also the less time it takes for harm to occur.
The damage to skin cells can happen before your skin tans or burns, even on cool and cloudy day.