Covid-19: Ibiza and Majorca may be added to NI's amber list
There is growing speculation that Ibiza and Majorca will be among a small number of countries to be added to Northern Ireland's amber travel list.
There has been no confirmation from the Department of Health yet.
But on Wednesday Number 10 said the changes would take effect in England from Monday.
The requirement to self-isolate is due to be scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers returning to NI from amber countries from 26 July.
Stormont ministers agreed the changes when they met last Thursday.
However, the proposal will need to be ratified at an executive meeting on 22 July.
A traffic light system for foreign travel came into force in Northern Ireland on 24 May, largely mirroring the system already in place across the rest of the UK.
Currently people returning from amber countries, such as Spain and Italy, have to self-isolate for 10 days.
They must also provide proof of a negative Covid test, taken up to three days before departure and book and pay for a PCR test.
You must also provide your journey and contact details by completing a UK Passenger Locator Form.
On Wednesday, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said case rates had doubled since the Balearic Islands were added to England's green watchlist, which meant the government needed to "move quickly".
We’re also moving the Balearic Islands & British Virgin Islands to the amber list 🟠- previously on the green watchlist. Also, from 19/07 if you’re fully #Vaccinated in the UK you can return to England from amber countries and territories without needing to quarantine.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 14, 2021
It is understood that data indicates a big rise in cases in the Balearic Islands following end-of-term parties.