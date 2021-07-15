Thomas Davidson in court accused of murdering Kathleen Brankin
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner at a glamping site near Limavady, County Londonderry.
Thomas Davidson, from Collinward Avenue in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, is accused of murdering Kathleen Brankin on 12 July.
The 53-year-old appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Coleraine, wearing a grey tracksuit.
A detective inspector told the court she could connect him to the murder.
A defence solicitor said he had no questions to ask and there would be no application for bail.
The 37-year-old, who was also from Newtownabbey, was pronounced dead at the glamping resort by paramedics.
She had been stabbed and was found on decking at the site in Swann's Bridge in Myroe, where the couple had been staying.
Mr Davidson was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Limavady Magistrates' Court on 11 August.