Covid-19: More workers than pre-pandemic, payroll data shows
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The number of workers on company payrolls in Northern Ireland surpassed pre-pandemic levels in June, official data suggests.
HMRC payroll data is the most timely and best single overall indicator of the labour market.
The figures showed an estimated 757,200 employees in June, above the level in February 2020.
It includes furloughed employees, who numbered around 59,000 at the end of May.
That scheme is due to end in October and it has already begun to taper off.
That may be contributing to an increase in redundancies: 150 were proposed in May, 490 in June and a further 850 in the first two weeks of July.
Recent redundancies have been announced in the aerospace sector, which is expected to face the slowest recovery from the pandemic.