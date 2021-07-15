Two taken to hospital after Ballycastle boating incident
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital and three others have been treated by paramedics after a boating incident off the coast of Ballycastle, County Antrim.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service got a 999 call at 11:37 BST following reports of a boating incident.
Four crews and an ambulance officer were despatched to the scene.
The Charity Air Ambulance, with a medical crew on board, was also tasked by Ambulance Control.
Two people were taken by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, County Londonderry.