Lu Na McKinney: Murder accused 'controlling and manipulative'
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
A jury in the case of a man accused of murdering his wife while on a boat trip in County Fermanagh has heard him described as "controlling, manipulative and coercive".
The prosecution was making final submissions in the case of Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone.
He denies murdering his wife Lu Na McKinney in April 2017.
The body of Mrs McKinney, 35, was found in a County Fermanagh lough.
The prosecution told the jury Mr McKinney was "determined to end his marriage on his terms, with the finality death offers".
Mrs McKinney died after going into the water off Devenish Island in Lower Lough Erne, where the couple and their two children were on a two-day boat trip.
Mr McKinney told police he had gone into the water after her, grabbing her at first, but that she slipped from his grip and went underwater.
The death was initially treated as a tragic accident, but suspicions were later raised and a murder inquiry launched.
'Difficulty keeping his story straight'
The trip was described by Mr McKinney as both a treat for the couple's two children and a celebration of their wedding anniversary the following month.
However, during the 12-week trial the court had heard the marriage was in trouble and Mrs McKinney had consulted a solicitor about a divorce.
In closing submission at Dungannon Crown Court, prosecution counsel told the jury Mr McKinney "had difficulty keeping his story straight," that he had told police he had seen his wife go "sideways" into the water from the boat, then told a neighbour he got up after hearing a splash.
During the submission, the jury were played both 999 calls made by Mr McKinney on the night his wife entered the water.
In them, he could be heard repeating that he could not see his wife, that he tried to "keep her up" but "she went down" and that he was "so cold".
As the police arrived at the jetty, he said over and over again: "I see her. I see her. Oh my god, I see my wife."
Her body was recovered from the water at the rear of the cruiser.
Counsel described the calls as "extraordinary".
The defence team will begin their submission on Friday.