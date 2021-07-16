Bangor: Man appears in court charged with murder
A 35-year-old man has appeared via videolink at Newtownards Magistrates Court accused of stabbing a man to death at his Bangor home.
Daniel Szcezyelak, of Beatrice Road, was charged with murdering 53-year-old Nigel Orr on 14 July.
Mr Szcezyelak's counsel Conn O'Neill confirmed the defendant understood the charge, but said he would not be lodging an application for bail.
Mr Szcezyelak was remanded into custody.
Police were called to a report of an attack at Mr Szcezyelak's house shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Mr Orr was pronounced dead at the scene.