In pictures: People enjoy Northern Ireland's hottest day of the year

By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Published
image copyrightTrevor Neville
image captionA break from cycling to take in the view at Greencastle in County Down

Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year as towns and cities bask in summer sunshine.

Thermometers were just shy of 27C at Belfast's Stormont Estate and County Down's Killowen on Friday afternoon.

Both recorded 26.5C at 15:00 and 14:00 BST respectively.

The warm air from the Azores in the mid-Atlantic will bring similar temperatures on Saturday but coastal areas will be cooler with onshore winds and some mist and cloud.

Cloudier conditions are expected on Sunday, bringing temperatures down by a few degrees.

Temperatures inland are expected to stay in the low 20s until next Friday at least.

Warm and muggy nights can also be expected as a result.

image copyrightMartina Maria
image captionFamily shot at Slieve Doan in the Mourne Mountains, sent in by Martina Maria
image copyrightHeather Dinsmore
image captionA peaceful scene at Portrush in County Antrim
image copyrightTanya Crawford-Rayner
image captionTanya Crawford-Rayner sent in this magical photo of Lough Erne
image copyrightKevina Callan
image captionTomás, aged two, takes a seat in Newcastle, County Down
image copyrightMarc Doherty
image captionDonegal looking up the River Foyle towards Strabane
image copyrightPatricia Brown
image captionKilbroney Park in Rostrevor looking beautiful in the sun
image copyrightSean Morrow
image captionBlue skies for days at Ballykelly Bank in County Londonderry
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionSwimmers and sunbathers enjoy Helen's Bay, County Down