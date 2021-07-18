Injured man found on side of road in County Armagh
A man has been found with significant injuries on the side of a road in County Armagh.
Police said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered on the Cortynan Road near Tynan at 09:30 BST today.
He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
Insp Kerr said: "The man had suffered significant bruising - consistent with having been beaten with an implement such as an iron bar. He had also had a number of items of clothing removed."
"We are trying to establish a timeline as to ascertain exactly what happened and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquires to contact us," he added.