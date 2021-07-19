Covid-19: Northern Ireland awaits decision on giving under-18s jab
The Department of Health in Northern Ireland is awaiting a decision from the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation on whether Covid-19 jabs should be offered to under-18s.
A decision will be made within days, a government minister has said.
A Covid-19 vaccine is currently available to anyone over the age of 18.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advises government ministers on which people should be offered a vaccine.
Mr Jenrick told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "We are still awaiting the final advice from the JCVI about extending the vaccination programme to younger people.
"It seems like a sensible thing to do. The evidence we have received so far is compelling and ministers are going to make a decision armed with the advice in the coming days."
The Department of Health is continuing to operate a number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics across Northern Ireland this week.
The appointment-free pop-ups were established as part of a "final push" to get younger people vaccinated.