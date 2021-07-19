Brexit: DUP leader reiterates opposition to NI Protocol
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will speak to European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic later to reiterate his party's opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
Unionists are strongly opposed to the deal.
They argue that it undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Last week, the DUP set out seven tests for any special Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.
They include a promise of no new checks of goods being sent to Great Britain from Northern Ireland if those goods are clearly intended to remain in Northern Ireland.
The EU-UK Specialised Committee is also due to meet on Monday.
It is an official-level body which oversees the implementation of the protocol.
On Wednesday, the UK government is expected to lay out its proposals for reforming the protocol.
In recent weeks, ministers have taken an increasingly hostile tone to the protocol, saying its implementation is "unbalanced".