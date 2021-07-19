Covid-19: One further death and 1,776 positive cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further coronavirus-related death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
This means they had a positive Covid-19 test in the past 28 days.
It takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,163.
Another 1,776 positive cases have been recorded on Monday - that figure is more than triple the number reported on Sunday which was 537.
A total of 140,322 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are currently 109 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compares to 92 inpatients on Friday - the most recently day for when hospital figures are available.
There are seven patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, three of whom are on ventilators - that is up from two ICU patients on Friday, one of whom was ventilated.
Last updated 19 July at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,180,618 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.
Of those, 1,202,031 were first doses and 978,587 were second doses.
Last updated 18 July at 14:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.
Another 1,179 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,377 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 284,513 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Ninety-one people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is up from 78 on Saturday.
Twenty-two patients are in intensive care units - that number is unchanged from Saturday.
Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,142,677 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,901,641 were first doses and 2,241,036 were second doses.
Last updated 17 July at 16:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland