Covid-19: Vaccination centres ending first doses on 31 July
- Published
First doses of the Covid vaccine will end at Northern Ireland's mass vaccination centres on 31 July, Robin Swann has said.
The health minister said the vaccination programme will not be available indefinitely.
He said there was a "new surge in Covid cases" and now was the right time to get vaccinated.
As of Monday afternoon, 2,168,431 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,185,869 were first doses and 982,562 were second doses.
The Department of Health is continuing to operate a number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics across Northern Ireland this week.
The appointment-free pop-ups were established as part of a "final push" to get younger people vaccinated.
"The right time to get your vaccine is right now," Mr Swann said.
"A new surge in Covid cases is under way and getting your jab will protect you and others. It will also help our health service cope, by pushing down infection numbers and hospital admissions."
He said that aspects of the programme will have to be stood down in the coming weeks.
"We will maintain some provision for people who belatedly change their minds and decide they want a jab after all. But it won't be as convenient or as widely accessible as it is currently.
"We will have to start standing down the mass vaccination centres in August, with first doses there ending on 31 July.
"This will allow us to redeploy much-needed staff back into the health service. Also, the SSE Arena and the leisure centres that we've been using can't be commandeered for vaccination use forever."
Mr Swann said that GPs' role in the vaccination programme had shifted from first and second doses to preparing for the vaccine booster dose.
"It is simply not possible to maintain a mass vaccination programme of this nature as a permanent feature of our health service. That is an unavoidable fact," the minister said.
On Monday, it was confirmed that some children and young people aged over 12 in Northern Ireland are to be offered a Covid vaccine.
Officials say those with specific underlying health conditions and who are at risk of serious illness from the virus can now receive the Pfizer/BioNtech jab.
Teenagers within three months of their 18th birthday can also get a jab.
At present health officials are not recommending routine universal vaccination of under 18s.
The list of eligibility currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down's Syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities or who are on the learning disability register.
Another 1,776 positive cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were reported on Monday - that figure is more than triple the number reported on Sunday which was 537.
There has been one further coronavirus-related death.