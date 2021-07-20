Scarva: Jay Moffett named as boy who died at County Down lake
- Published
The 13-year-old boy who died after entering a lake in a County Down village was Jay Moffett.
The incident happened in the Canal Court area of Scarva at about 15:30 on Monday.
Emergency services, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), attended the scene.
The teenager was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious.
On Tuesday afternoon the local Church of Ireland will open to allow the community a time and place to grieve.
'Traumatic'
Gary Magwood, of the NIFRS, told BBC News NI that crews attended a "traumatic" scene.
"Crews assisted and gave medical aid," said Mr Magwood.
"This is very traumatic for the crews and for those in the local area.
"Our condolences go out to the family.
He added that some of the crew members were known to the family "so I commend them on a very difficult job".
"We would remind people that there's no supervision at these locations and a lot of the locations are remote and there's unseen dangers under the surface of the water," he said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP for the area Carla Lockhart said the news was "devastating".
"They are young boys and our thoughts are with his friends," she said.
"Any loss of life is tragic but to hear of a young boy aged 13 just in the prime of his life doing what so many other kids and young people are doing at the moment."