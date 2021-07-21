Lu Na McKinney: Stephen McKinney guilty of murdering wife
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
2021-07-21
A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife during a boating holiday in County Fermanagh.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square, Fintona, County Tyrone, had denied murdering Lu Na McKinney in April 2017.
Mrs McKinney's body was recovered from Lough Erne beside a jetty on Devenish Island.
The couple and their two children had moored there during an Easter boating holiday.
Mr McKinney told the police that his wife had fallen into the water after going on deck to check the mooring ropes.
He said he had gone into the water after her, grabbing her at first, but that she slipped from his grip and went underwater.
However, after listening to 12 weeks of evidence the jury took less than two hours to find him guilty of murder.
The prosecution described McKinney as "a controlling, manipulative, coercive man" who had grown tired of his wife.
They said the story he had told the police was a lie to cover up a planned, carefully thought-out murder.
He had not gone into the lough but had poured bottled water over himself to make it appear he had tried to rescue his wife, the prosecution said.
During the trial the court had heard that the marriage was in trouble and Mrs McKinney had consulted a solicitor about divorce.
The prosecution said McKinney was determined to end his marriage on his terms, "with the finality death offers".
McKinney has been given a life sentence - the minimum term will be set at a future hearing.