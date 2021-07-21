Covid-19: Two further deaths and 1,973 positive cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
This means they had a positive Covid-19 test in the last 28 days.
It takes the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 2,166.
Another 1,973 positive cases have been reported by the department on Wednesday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 143,433 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are currently 134 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals.
This compares to 118 inpatients on Tuesday.
There are eight patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, three of whom are on ventilators. On Tuesday there were six patients and two were on ventilators.
Last updated 21 July at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,184,162 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of those, 1,188,669 were first doses and 995,493 were second doses.
Last updated 21 July at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,018.
Another 1,110 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,017 in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 286,640 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Eighty nine people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals - that number is down from 101 on Monday.
Twenty one patients are in intensive care units - that number is up one from Monday.
Last updated 20 July at 17:40 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,178,067 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 2,920,641 were first doses and 2,257,426 were second doses.
Last updated 18 July at 16:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland