Abortion in NI: Government to lay out services plan
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The government is expected to set out its next steps later on the commissioning of abortion services in Northern Ireland.
In March, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis took new powers allowing him to direct Stormont to act.
Changes to abortion laws took effect last year after Westminster acted during the absence of devolution.
But the commissioning of services has been stalled due to disagreement within the five-party executive.
The government had previously warned it stood "ready to act" if Stormont did not make progress before Parliament's summer recess, which begins on Thursday.
It is understood the government will lay out a direction of travel for implementing the laws, but Mr Lewis is not expected to put in place a formal timetable.
The detail is expected to be laid out in a written statement to Parliament.
The government had previously said it was required to uphold legal and human rights duties on Northern Ireland abortion services, and would intervene if the delay at Stormont continued.
The Department of Health has maintained that the matter is "controversial" and any decision on abortion services must be made by the whole executive.
'Serious consequences for devolution'
However, Stormont parties remain deadlocked over the issue, with no movement in recent months.
In May, proposals from Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Health Minister Robin Swann on commissioning of abortion services were blocked from executive discussion by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The party is opposed to abortion and has previously criticised Mr Lewis for taking powers to act, saying it would have "serious consequences for devolution".
Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance have said they would support the commissioning of services being imposed by Westminster, if it remains stalled by the executive.
Abortion laws changed in Northern Ireland in March 2020, allowing terminations to take place in some circumstances.
According to the latest figures from Northern Ireland's Department of Health, 1,556 terminations have taken place in Northern Ireland since March 2020.
But health trusts have been only carrying out limited services, meaning some women seeking an abortion beyond 10 weeks in their pregnancy have had to travel to Great Britain to access services.