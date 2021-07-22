Covid-19: NI Executive to discuss coronavirus restrictions
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers will meet later to decide whether some coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland can be eased next week.
Theatres and other indoor venues were given an indicative date of 26 July to reopen to audiences.
However, it is among proposals that will need to be approved at Thursday's executive meeting.
The relaxations will be subject to advice from health officials, who are concerned about the Delta variant.
Many Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland have been lifted in recent months, after a lockdown that lasted about four months.
However, theatres and live music venues have been closed in Northern Ireland for the best part of 16 months, with all other parts of the UK already allowing them to reopen.
The arts and music sector had been urging the executive to stick to the latest indicative date and allow the industry to resume trading, with mitigations.
What else will ministers consider later?
They are due to look at allowing a range of relaxations including:
- 10 people from three households to meet indoors at home - children aged 12 and under are exempt from the limit
- 15 people from an unlimited number of households to meet in a private garden
- Theatres and concert halls to reopen, with social distancing of 1m (3ft) required
- Removing the restrictions on sound levels of music at indoor venues
- Conferences and exhibitions to resume
- Hair and beauty salons to operate without requirements for appointments and overlapping appointments to be permitted
- Social distancing legal requirement to be reduced to 1m indoors, and removed for all outdoor activities
- MoT centres to resume normal services, allowing customers to be present in testing halls
The executive previously said that it intended to remove the so-called "bubble" caring provision if it approved the relaxations for increasing numbers of people allowed to meet at home.
What about face coverings?
Although mandatory use of face coverings in England ended on 19 July, that does not apply in Northern Ireland.
Ministers have discussed the issue in recent days but they are moving more cautiously with lifting that rule.
They did put in place an indicative date of 26 July, which would see face coverings no longer compulsory in places of worship or for students in school classrooms in the new term - but that will also need to be signed off by ministers on Thursday.
Looking at ending the mandatory use of face coverings more widely is unlikely to be discussed by ministers until a meeting on 12 August.
Masks have been legally required in Northern Ireland on public transport, in shops and in a range of other settings since last summer, with a limited number of exemptions.
When might Covid restrictions end in Northern Ireland?
That is not entirely clear.
Decisions on easing or imposing restrictions must be agreed by the five parties in the executive.
They have to consider advice from health officials about the spread of the variant, as well as social and economic effects of restrictions on the public.
The first and deputy first ministers have indicated that they will meet again on 12 August to look at lifting requirements for face coverings in other settings, the requirement for self-isolation and travel.
The executive will also consider issues relating to working from home, the remaining mitigations in the hospitality sector and the return of live music and dancing without restrictions.