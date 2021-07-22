Extreme Heat: NI temperature record broken for third time in a week

Northern Ireland has once again provisionally broken its highest #temperature on record 📈



Armagh reached 31.4 °C at 1520 this afternoon🌡️



This beats the 31.2 °C that Ballywatticock recorded on Saturday and the 31.3 °C that Castlederg recorded yesterday #UKHeatwave #heatwave pic.twitter.com/lItf4fwt8Z