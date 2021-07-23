Covid-19: 'More than 60% admitted to hospital not vaccinated'
- Published
More than 60% of people admitted to hospital in Belfast in recent weeks due to Covid-19 have not been vaccinated, according to the medical director of the Belfast Trust.
Chris Hagan explained that there were also "rising numbers of young patients" in the 20-39 age group.
The total number of hospital admissions in the Belfast Trust have doubled over the last week, from 27 to 60.
Mr Hagan said there has been "significant pressure" on services.
He warned that if numbers continue to rise, "next week we will more than likely have to take decisions to reduce some of our normal work and ultimately that will have an impact on waiting times which is the last thing we want to do".
A total of 2,166 deaths in Northern Ireland have been linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, 1,973 positive cases in Northern Ireland were reported by the Department of Health.
'Young people still getting sick'
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Hagan explained that the "highest number of infections" are in the 20-39 age group.
Currently, around 44% of those aged 18-30 have not taken up the offer of vaccination.
"Learning to live with Covid-19 doesn't mean pretending it doesn't exist - it means getting vaccinated," said Chris Hagan.
The Belfast Trust official added that while young people are less likely to die from the virus, they are "still getting sick, young people are still being admitted to hospital".
"I don't know how much more evidence people want," said Mr Hagan.
"The risk of dying may be small, but the risk of long-Covid is there as well as the risk to others - family and friends."
Mr Hagan paid tribute to the "tired workforce", adding that around 480 out of 22,000 staff are off work "due to Covid-related illness".
"If it's going to keep rising at this rate, it's going to impact the work that we would normally do," he added.
The Public Health Agency's (PHA) Dr David Cromie urged people to come forward to get vaccinated.
"The vaccine is not 100% effective," he explained, adding "even if their parents and grandparents have been vaccinated, young people can do more by being vaccinated themselves."