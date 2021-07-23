Dungannon: Pair in court over £110k hidden in spare wheel
- Published
A man and woman have appeared in court after police discovered £110,000 in cash hidden in the spare wheel of a car they were driving.
Martin Murphy, 45, and Helen Duff, 44, of Castlemara Drive, Carrickfergus are jointly accused of being in possession of criminal property.
The pair appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Police told the court that they believed the money was connected to "organised, serious drugs trafficking".
Officers stopped the couple on 21 July in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, after receiving a report of alleged criminal activity.
They found £110,000 hidden in a spare wheel in the car boot and several mobile phones.
The couple were taken to Omagh Police Station, where Ms Duff denied knowing anything about the money and said they had been out for a drive.
Mr Murphy gave no comment during his police interview.
A detective constable told the court there was no lawful way the pair could have so much money.
"Neither defendant has the lawful means of recouping these funds.
"We believe this is related to organised serious drugs trafficking."
Their application for bail was refused and they will appear again before Dungannon Magistrates Court by video-link next month.