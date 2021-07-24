Dungannon neighbours help to put out flat fire after arson attack
Local residents have helped to stop a fire at a flat from spreading to neighbouring properties after an arson attack in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
Police and firefighters were called to the blaze in Castle Gardens shortly before 21:10 BST on Friday.
But the majority of the fire had already been extinguished by people living nearby, according to police.
No-one was in the flat at the time, but the fire caused significant damage to a bedroom and smoke damage elsewhere.
"We are working to establish a motive for this reckless incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life at this time," a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.