Dungannon neighbours help to put out flat fire after arson attack

image captionFirefighters helped to contain the blaze, most of which had already been extinguished by neighbours

Local residents have helped to stop a fire at a flat from spreading to neighbouring properties after an arson attack in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Police and firefighters were called to the blaze in Castle Gardens shortly before 21:10 BST on Friday.

But the majority of the fire had already been extinguished by people living nearby, according to police.

No-one was in the flat at the time, but the fire caused significant damage to a bedroom and smoke damage elsewhere.

"We are working to establish a motive for this reckless incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life at this time," a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

