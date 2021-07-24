Muck Island: Kayakers rescued by RNLI near Islandmagee
Three kayakers have been rescued by the RNLI off the County Antrim coast.
Larne RNLI were asked to launch by Belfast Coastguard on Friday evening after reports of people in the water near Muck Island, Islandmagee.
They discovered a person on the rocks who had fallen from his kayak. He directed them to a second overturned kayak at the island's southern end.
The RNLI crew found three people in the sea, one showing effects of being in the cold water for a prolonged period.
All three of the kayakers were taken onto the lifeboat, checked for injuries and kept warm while they were returned to Portmuck harbour, where they were met by ambulance personnel and a coastguard team.
Barry Kirkpatrick, of Larne RNLI, said: "Always wear a lifejacket when you are going to sea, if you enter the water it will keep you afloat.
"Even in the warm weather, the sea temperatures can get very cold."