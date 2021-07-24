M2 Belfast: Fire service fights bus blaze on motorway
Firefighters are at the scene of a bus fire on the M2 motorway.
The fire, on a Goldline bus, is on the Belfast-bound lane, near the turnoff for Antrim Area Hospital.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally and none of the 23 passengers or the driver was injured, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Police said the M2 southbound is closed between junctions six and seven.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.
Fire Service Group Commander Geoff Summerville said four fire appliances were sent to the scene.
"The incident is still ongoing and we have four breathing apparatus wearers and a number of jets at the scene and the road's still closed," he said.
He said the fire is believed to have been caused by "accidental ignition".