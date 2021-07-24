Belfast and Dublin protests over Covid restrictions
Protesters opposing Covid-19 restrictions and the vaccination programme gathered in Belfast and Dublin on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds marched in Belfast, some carrying placards with anti-vaccine messages.
The PSNI had a presence at the march, which began at Belfast City Hall.
They said they would review footage of the Belfast protest and consider suspected breaches of the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998.
"Officers have engaged with those present, including the organiser, in relation to the significant volume of people in attendance - some of whom were on the road - to ensure public safety," said Supt Nigel Henry.
In Dublin, a crowd gathered outside Custom House, as roads were blocked and traffic forced to a standstill.
Protesters made their way along O'Connell Street and then to Government Buildings where a number of speeches were made.
Some of protestors addressed the issue of Covid vaccine certificates ,which are being rolled out for indoor dining and travel.
A large Garda operation was in place throughout the city, which included public order unit vans as well as Garda prison vans on standby.