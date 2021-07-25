Coronavirus: More than one million people in NI have two Covid jabs
- Published
More than one million people have now received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
It means that about 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Robin Swann said "significant strides" had been made towards the return to a "more normal life".
Northern Ireland's vaccination programme head said the milestone must not be taken for granted.
Patricia Donnelly made her comment as two further deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded with 1,264 new cases in Northern Ireland.
"Uptake in the older age groups has been exceptional but only 56% of our under 30s have come forward to date. We do not want this age group to miss out," she said.
"Earlier this week, we also announced that those young people who turn 18 on or before 31 October 2021 will be able to get vaccinated."
The health minister also outlined the need to further increase vaccine take-up rates.
"We have all seen cases rise over recent weeks and we are now also beginning to see hospitalisations increase too - albeit at a lower rate, thanks to the effectiveness of our vaccination programme," he said.
"If we can make a concerted effort to increase vaccine uptake in the next week or so, this can help make a decisive difference, in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalisations.
Mr Swann said regional vaccination centres would close for first doses next week and urged those without a vaccine to get one.
"For all those who have already come forward for vaccination, thank you," he said.
"You have helped play your part in getting us to where we are. You have helped to protect yourself, those around you and our health service."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill thanked those who have come forward for a vaccine as the one million milestone was confirmed.
In a tweet, she urged people to "take up the jab".
Over a million people across the north now fully vaccinated. Thank you to each of you.— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) July 25, 2021
Every vaccine makes a difference - it helps protect you and others. Please take up the jab at one of the many places it’s available to you.
We’ll get through this together
Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride said the vaccination programme was "life-saving".
"This virus is not going away and increasingly the only way we all get back to doing more of the things we want to do is for more of the population to be vaccinated," he said.