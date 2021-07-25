Lisnaskea: Firefighters battle large gorse fire in Fermanagh forest
- Published
Firefighters are battling a large gorse fire in the Tully Forest in the Lisnaskea area of County Fermanagh.
Ten fire appliances, two water tankers and one high volume pump have been at the scene since before 11:00 BST on Sunday morning.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) continues to battle the fire, which it has described as "significant".
People are asked to stay away from the area and the Corraghy Road is closed.
An NIFRS spokesperson said people should take extra care outdoors to prevent accidental fires from starting.