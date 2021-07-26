BBC News

Covid-19: Executive to consider theatre and concert reopening

image captionMinisters delayed taking a decision last Thursday saying they wanted more information about the risks

The Northern Ireland Executive is to meet on Monday to consider whether theatres and concert venues can reopen.

Ministers delayed taking a decision last Thursday saying they wanted more information about the risks.

However some modest changes to Covid-19 restrictions will lift today such as an increase in the number of people who can meet in private gardens.

Fully vaccinated people returning to Northern Ireland from so-called amber countries will not have to quarantine.

From Monday, 15 people from unlimited households can meet outdoors and close-contact services can open without the need for pre-booked appointments.

The Northern Ireland Executive will also discuss removing the need to wear a face covering during worship.

It comes as another 1,264 positive cases were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday.

