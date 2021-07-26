Covid-19: No more deaths and 639 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,170.
Another 639 positive cases have been reported by the department on Monday, down from 1,264 on Sunday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.
A total of 149,623 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
There are now 208 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland. That figure is up from Friday's total of 163 patients
There are 25 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, 16 of whom are on ventilators.
Last updated 26 July at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,208,466 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday afternoon.
The Department of Health has confirmed that more than a million people - 1,011,471 people - in Northern Ireland have now had two doses.
The number who have received one dose of vaccine stands at 1,196,995.
A total of 3,917 received their vaccine on Sunday.
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
Ireland's Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19.
That compares with 1,345 in the previous 24 hours.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
There are 123 people in hospital, up 18, and 22 people in ICU, up one.
No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.
A total of 291,870 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.
Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 5,496,420 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.
Of those, 3,119,312 were first doses and 2,377,108 were second doses.
Last updated 24 July at 17:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland