Ballintoy: Serious incident attended by Coastguard
- Published
Emergency services dealt with a serious incident at Ballintoy Harbour in County Antrim on Monday evening.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Coastguard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle attended the incident, as well as Kilkeel lifeboat, a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick in Scotland, police and the ambulance service.
They were responding to a 999 call which reported a person in the water.
The agency was unable to provide any further details.